North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wraps up his visit to Vietnam following his second summit with President Donald Trump, which ended without a deal. Mr Trump has been criticised for his apparent friendly attitude to Mr Kim by the family of Otto Warmbier, an American who died in 2017 shortly after being released from detention in North Korea.

Also in the programme: Scotland and Brexit; and Switzerland’s mysterious mask carnival.

(Photo: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the National Assembly of Vietnam, during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, 1st March 2019. Credit: EPA /Seong Joon Cho)