The second summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea is about to get under way in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. We get the latest from the BBC's Jonathan Head. Pakistan says it will respond "at the time and place of its choosing" after India launched strikes against militants in Pakistani territory. So what next in this standoff between two nuclear-armed nations? Mehmal Sarfaz a journalist based in Lahore, gives us her view. As more and more companies offer monthly deliveries of consumables like beauty or shaving products, we ask whether the world has reached peak subscription box. We hear from Richard Riakporhe, the British boxer stabbed as a school-boy, now telling kids not to carry knives. Plus, as more and more companies offer monthly deliveries of consumables like beauty or shaving products, we ask whether the world has reached peak subscription box.

All this and more discussed with our two guests throughout the show: Ralph Silva of the Silva Research Network, in Toronto and Catherine Yeung, Investment Director at Fidelity International, who's in Hong Kong.

(Photo: Cyclists carrying Vietnamese, North Korean and United States flags and displaying signs carrying civic messages to Hanoi residents. Credit: Getty Images.)