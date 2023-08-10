Main content

Ukrainians close to a Russian front line are told to leave immediately

There's been an increase in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region.

There's been an increase in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region. Also: West African leaders say dialogue with the leaders of the coup in Niger will be the 'bedrock' of their approach to the crisis, and there’s a state of emergency in Ecuador as a presidential candidate is assassinated weeks before polls open.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends