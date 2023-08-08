Main content
US: Still 'window of opportunity' to resolve Niger crisis
Washington suspends tens of millions in aid following the military coup
Washington mounts pressure on coup leaders by suspending tens of millions in aid. Also: The official spokesman for the Israeli army describes violence perpetrated by settlers as terrorism, and William Friedkin - the Oscar winning director of The Exorcist and the French Connection - has died at the age of eighty-seven.
