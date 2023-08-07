Main content

Niger coup leaders close country's airspace

It follows the passing of a deadline to restore the elected president

It follows the passing of a deadline to restore the elected president or face military intervention. Also: Rescue teams in Pakistan are trying to free people from the wreckage after a train derailment which left at least 30 people dead, and director Greta Gerwig breaks a record as Barbie makes a billion dollars at the box office.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends