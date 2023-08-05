Main content
The Happy Pod : The Norwegian Nepali duo reaching new heights
Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, smashing the record for climbing the world's fourteen highest peaks, the remarkable musician who plays the French horn with his toes, and an eight-year-old chess prodigy from Nigeria - sharing her passion for the game.
