Oceans hit hottest recorded temperature

The average global sea surface temperature reaches 20.96 degrees Celsius.

The average global sea surface temperature reaches 20.96 degrees Celsius with grim implications for the planet. Also: The Commonwealth Games suffers another blow as a Canadian province cancels a bid to host it weeks after Australia pulled out, and the would be rapper who's pleaded guilty to laundering billions of dollars of bitcoin.

