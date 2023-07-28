Main content

Trump says he'll run for President even if convicted

The former US president says there's nothing in the US constitution to stop him

Donald Trump says there's nothing in the US constitution to stop him from running for the White House again. Also: Washington warns Niger its security cooperation with the West African state is at risk after Wednesday's military coup, and the new research that suggests our imagination does not deteriorate with age.

