Main content
Spain's Conservatives claim election victory
But the party falls short of forming a majority, even with far-right support
The Popular Party falls short of forming a majority, however, after a poor performance by its far-right allies. Also: Last-ditch talks are held in Israel ahead of a parliamentary vote on controversial judicial reforms that have caused months of widespread protests. And Netflix releases its first original African animation series, Supa Team 4.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends