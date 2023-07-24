Main content

Spain's Conservatives claim election victory

But the party falls short of forming a majority, even with far-right support

The Popular Party falls short of forming a majority, however, after a poor performance by its far-right allies. Also: Last-ditch talks are held in Israel ahead of a parliamentary vote on controversial judicial reforms that have caused months of widespread protests. And Netflix releases its first original African animation series, Supa Team 4.

