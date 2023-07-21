Main content
Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies
The New York crooner was 96. He was described by Frank Sinatra as the best in the business. Also: Ukraine's President Zelenksy dismisses his ambassador to Britain as President Putin declares Ukraine's counter-offensive ineffective, and an unexpected discovery in an underwater volcano in the Pacific.
