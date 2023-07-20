Both host nations, Australia and New Zealand, win on the opening day. The first match kicked off just hours after a deadly shooting in the New Zealand capital Auckland.

Both host nations, Australia and New Zealand, win on the opening day. The first match kicked off just hours after a deadly shooting in the New Zealand capital Auckland. Also : In Iraq hundreds of people stormed the Swedish embassy and set parts of the building on fire after permission was given to burn another Koran in Stockholm and the eye witness who watched the US soldier run from South into North Korea.