Main content

Ukraine says it carried out attack on Crimea bridge

Moscow says two people were killed in the attack on Kerch bridge. Also: the Kremlin says a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea has ended because the conditions have not been met, and local temperature records are broken in southern Europe as heatwave continues.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends