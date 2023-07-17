Main content
Ukraine says it carried out attack on Crimea bridge
Moscow says two people were killed in the attack on Kerch bridge. Also: the Kremlin says a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea has ended because the conditions have not been met, and local temperature records are broken in southern Europe as heatwave continues.
