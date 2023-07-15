Main content

Extreme weather wreaks havoc globally

From widescale heatwaves to floods and wildfires

From widescale heatwaves to floods and wildfires. Also: History is made at Wimbledon as the unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova wins the women's singles final beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets, and the strange case of the woman who went to bed with her normal English accent one day and then woke up with a Welsh accent the next.

