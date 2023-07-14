Main content
UN: Almost three hundred children believed dead or missing after trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year.
Almost eleven children every week fail to cross from North Africa to Europe.
A new report from the UN children's agency UNICEF estimates nearly three hundred children have died trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe. Also: Guinness world records has advice for people in Nigeria who want to get their names on the list and the Indian space agency has launched its latest mission to land on the moon.
