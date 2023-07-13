Main content
Dozens found in Sudan mass grave
The UN says 87 bodies were discovered in the grave in Darfur.
The UN has been told of 87 bodies discovered in the grave in Darfur, with evidence they'd been killed by paramilitary forces. Also: Thailand's opposition leader has lost a parliamentary vote to confirm him as prime minister despite his recent election victory, and a deadly heatwave sweeps across southern Europe.
Featured
-
1
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends