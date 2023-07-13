Main content

Dozens found in Sudan mass grave

The UN says 87 bodies were discovered in the grave in Darfur.

The UN has been told of 87 bodies discovered in the grave in Darfur, with evidence they'd been killed by paramilitary forces. Also: Thailand's opposition leader has lost a parliamentary vote to confirm him as prime minister despite his recent election victory, and a deadly heatwave sweeps across southern Europe.

