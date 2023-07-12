Sir Salman Rushdie says he is physically "more or less OK" nearly a year after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in New York. However the 76-year-old told Newshour's Razia Iqbal in an exclusive interview that he was still processing the incident, which left him blind in one eye. "I have a very good therapist who has a lot of work to do," said the novelist. "I have crazy dreams." Last August, the Indian-born British-American author was put on a ventilator and spent six weeks in hospital after being stabbed up to 10 times on stage at an event in New York state.

Image: British-American novelist Salman Rushdie poses on the PEN America 2023 Spring Literary Gala red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, New York, USA, 18 May 2023. Photo by SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock