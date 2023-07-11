Main content
Nato's chief says Ukraine will get "clear message" on membership
President Zelensky says it's "absurd" for Ukraine not to have a timeframe for joining Nato.
President Zelensky says it's "absurd" for Ukraine not to have a timeframe for joining Nato. He has accused the alliance of weakness and uncertainty. Also: Protests across Israel as judicial reform advances, and the soul singer Aretha Franklin's heirs are in dispute over her estate, five years after her death.
