President Zelensky says it's "absurd" for Ukraine not to have a timeframe for joining Nato. He has accused the alliance of weakness and uncertainty. Also: Protests across Israel as judicial reform advances, and the soul singer Aretha Franklin's heirs are in dispute over her estate, five years after her death.

