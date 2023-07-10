Main content
Russia says Putin met Wagner mercenary boss days after failed mutiny
Mr Putin's spokesman said Mr Prigozhin stressed loyalty to the president. Also: President Biden has held talks with the British Prime Minister Sunak in London ahead of Tuesday's NATO summit; and astronomers discover a scorching hot distant planet where the clouds rain liquid metal.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends