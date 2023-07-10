Main content

Biden slams Israeli government and Palestinian Authority in TV interview

His comments come less than a week after Israeli troops killed twelve Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

The US president Joe Biden said the current Israeli government has "some of the most extreme" members he's ever seen. He accused the Palestinian Authority of creating a "vacuum for extremism" in the region. Also: BBC contacts police over presenter allegations, and K-pop megastars BTS release keenly awaited memoir.

