Main content
US to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine
The White House said it had postponed the decision for a long time because of the risk of civilian harm.
The White House said it had postponed the decision for a long time because of the risk of civilian harm. Also: The tents at a military airfield in Belarus which could soon host Wagner mercenaries from Russia, and after a long absence, driven out by decades of conflict, giraffes are back in Angola, their historic homeland.
Featured
-
1
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends