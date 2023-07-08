Main content

US to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine

The White House said it had postponed the decision for a long time because of the risk of civilian harm.

The White House said it had postponed the decision for a long time because of the risk of civilian harm. Also: The tents at a military airfield in Belarus which could soon host Wagner mercenaries from Russia, and after a long absence, driven out by decades of conflict, giraffes are back in Angola, their historic homeland.

