Myanmar plunges into even greater violence warns UN
Calls for nations to stop supplying military rulers with foreign weapons. Also: The company that operated the submersible that imploded on a trip to the Titanic, killing everyone on board, has suspended all activities, and how a pioneering iron making technique that helped forge Britain's industrial revolution may have been stolen from slaves in Jamaica.
