Funerals for Palestinian victims in Jenin
Twelve Palestinians were killed during Israel's two-day military operation. One Israeli soldier was killed. Both Israel and Palestinian militants have declared the two-day battle a success. Also: Fifteen people have died in floods in China, and for the first time ever, a woman is appointed to manage a men's team in English professional football.
