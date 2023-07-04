Main content

Israeli army begins withdrawal from Jenin

It follows the biggest military operation in the occupied West Bank in years

It follows one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years. Also: Sudan's army and rival paramilitary forces have engaged in some of the heaviest fighting in Omdurman since hostilities broke out in April, and the US aviation authority approves testing of the world's first fully electric flying cars.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured in...

  • BBC News Catch-Up

    With Michael Daventry and Ria Khatab on the 75th anniversary of the NHS

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends