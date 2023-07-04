Main content
Israeli army begins withdrawal from Jenin
It follows the biggest military operation in the occupied West Bank in years
It follows one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years. Also: Sudan's army and rival paramilitary forces have engaged in some of the heaviest fighting in Omdurman since hostilities broke out in April, and the US aviation authority approves testing of the world's first fully electric flying cars.
Featured in...
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends