France has seen a third night of protests spreading outside Paris, to cities including Marseille and Toulouse. More than 800 people have been arrested as the clashes continue. In Paris, shops have been ransacked and cars set on fire despite a heavy police presence.

Also: Pakistan's prime minister says a $3bn bailout from the IMF will help restore economic stability, and Cambodia's long-term leader threatens to block access to Facebook in the country.

