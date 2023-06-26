Main content

Putin delivers defiant address after attempted rebellion

Russian leader said steps were taken to avoid bloodshed

Russian leader said steps were taken to avoid bloodshed. Also: Israel's nationalist-religious government has approved plans for more than five-thousand new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the creator of the lithium battery, John Goodenough, has died in the US at the age of one-hundred.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends