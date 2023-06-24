Main content
Russia Special: Putin vows to crush armed rebellion
Reports from Russia say Wagner Group fighters are advancing towards Moscow.
Reports from Russia say Wagner Group fighters are advancing towards Moscow, having taken control of the city of Rostov-on-Don near the border with Ukraine and sites further north in the city of Voronezh. In an address to the Russian people, President Vladimir Putin promised to put down what he called a "mutiny" by forces who had betrayed the country.
