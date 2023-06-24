Main content
Russia accuses Wagner chief of urging 'armed mutiny'
The leader of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accuses the Russian military of launching a deadly missile strike on its troops in Ukraine. Also: EU agency says Greece ignored offer to monitor a migrant boat that later sank, and a Peruvian restaurant in Lima is named as the world's best.
