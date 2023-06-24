Main content

The Happy Pod: Magical voice from the past

Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world.

Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, an old cassette tape brings a mother's voice back to life, researchers find that napping is good for your brain. And: The mission to bring light to bombed houses in Ukraine. Presented by Jackie Leonard and music produced by Iona Hampson.

