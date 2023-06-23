Main content
UN: West Bank violence could spiral 'out of control'
The UN says the latest violence is driving Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss.
The UN says the latest violence is driving Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss. Also: Germany's parliament passes a law to make it easier for migrants - including asylum seekers - to find work in the country; and the co-founder of the firm that developed the Titan submersible rejects claims the company cut corners over safety.
