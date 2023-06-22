Main content

US Coastguard says operation to find missing submersible is "still an active search and rescue"

A French ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot has reached search area.

A French ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot has reached search area. Also, the US's agency for international development says broken ceasefires in Sudan are preventing aid reaching millions of people, and Barbados calls for reforms to institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF to help climate change.

