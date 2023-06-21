Main content

Missing Titanic sub search widens

The search for a missing tourist submarine in the North Atlantic has doubled in area.

The search for a missing tourist submarine in the North Atlantic has doubled, as estimates suggest those on board would run out of oxygen in the coming hours. Also: The UN refugee agency has warned that the civil war in the west of Sudan is fast becoming an ethnic conflict, and an expedition finds a Mayan city deep in Mexican jungle.

