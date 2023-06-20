Main content

Race against time to find missing Titanic submersible

Clock ticks down on breathable air for 5 passengers on board

No results from search as clock ticks down on breathable air for 5 passengers on board. Also: Reports from Honduras say a riot and a fire at a women's prison has left dozens dead, and Elton John speaks to the BBC as he prepares for his last ever concert in the UK at the world famous Glastonbury festival.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends