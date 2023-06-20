Main content

Search teams race to find missing Titanic submersible

The US coastguard says it's expanding its search into deeper waters in North Atlantic.

The US coastguard says it's expanding its search into deeper waters in North Atlantic. Also: a special report into an international law enforcement effort to dismantle a monkey torture network spanning three continents, and scientists in Australia say a surge in the number of humpback whales spotted during the annual migration could mean whale populations are recovering.

