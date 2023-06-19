Main content
US Secretary of State meets China's President in Beijing
Blinken and Xi have 'robust conversation'.
Antony Blinken said there were still issues of contention, but he agreed with the Chinese President on the need for better relations. Also: Nine Egyptians suspected of involvement in people trafficking linked to the Greek migrant boat disaster have pleaded not guilty in court and the Paris air show gets underway with sustainability as the dominant theme.
