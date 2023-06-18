Main content
Migrant boat disaster: Greek coastguard account is in doubt
A BBC investigation casts doubt on the Greek coastguard’s account of the hours leading up to the sinking of the migrant shipwreck. Also: The latest on the deadly Uganda school attack as the army hunts for the militants involved, and Finland teaches the rest of the world how to be happy
