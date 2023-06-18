Main content

Dozens of pupils killed in Uganda school attack

Attackers linked to the Islamic State group used machetes and burned a dormitory during the attack in Mpondwe. Also: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa tells Vladimir Putin the war in Ukraine must end, and could crocodiles help humans development treatments for resistant fungal infections?

