Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, thanks for the eagle eyed doctor in Australia who spotted a serious medical problem on a TV interview and issued a very timely warning. Praise in Colombia for the big sister who kept her little siblings alive in the jungle after their plane crashed. And the Mongolian women re-invigorating an old art-form for the twenty-first century.

Presented by Jackie Leonard. Music produced by Iona Hampson.