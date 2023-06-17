Main content
The Happy Pod: Saved from skin cancer
Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, thanks for the eagle eyed doctor in Australia who spotted a serious medical problem on a TV interview and issued a very timely warning. Praise in Colombia for the big sister who kept her little siblings alive in the jungle after their plane crashed. And the Mongolian women re-invigorating an old art-form for the twenty-first century.
Presented by Jackie Leonard. Music produced by Iona Hampson.
