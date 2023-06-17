Main content

The Happy Pod: Saved from skin cancer

Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world.

Our weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, thanks for the eagle eyed doctor in Australia who spotted a serious medical problem on a TV interview and issued a very timely warning.  Praise in Colombia for the big sister who kept her little siblings alive in the jungle after their plane crashed. And the Mongolian women re-invigorating an old art-form for the twenty-first century.

Presented by Jackie Leonard. Music produced by Iona Hampson.

11 months left to listen

27 minutes

