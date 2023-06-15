Main content
Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over Partygate
Boris Johnson lied to parliament over Covid lockdown parties, British MPs find.
A damning report by British MPs has found that the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, deliberately lied to parliament over gatherings at his official residence during coronavirus lockdowns. Also: strong winds and heavy seas pound the coasts of north-western India and southern Pakistan as a powerful cyclone makes landfall, and scientists find ingredients for life on an icy moon of Saturn.
