Trump pleads not guilty to mishandling secret documents

At least one charge carries a twenty-year jail sentence

At least one charge carries a twenty-year jail sentence. Also: The BBC has reached one of the villages liberated this week by Ukrainian troops, a settlement utterly devastated by the fighting, and the new research suggesting the world's most famous early human ancestor, nicknamed Lucy, could walk fully upright and live in trees.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

