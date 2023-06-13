Main content
Trump pleads not guilty to mishandling secret documents
At least one charge carries a twenty-year jail sentence
At least one charge carries a twenty-year jail sentence. Also: The BBC has reached one of the villages liberated this week by Ukrainian troops, a settlement utterly devastated by the fighting, and the new research suggesting the world's most famous early human ancestor, nicknamed Lucy, could walk fully upright and live in trees.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends