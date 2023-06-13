Main content

Russia says it's captured western-made tanks in Ukraine

It comes as the UN warns of a threat to global food supplies. Meanwhile, Ukraine condemns an overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih, President Zelensky's home city. Also: Young Palestinians are disillusioned over voting rights, and Paul McCartney announces a new Beatles record made with the help of AI.

