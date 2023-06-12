Main content

High security ahead of Trump's court appearance

Former US President faces charges that he mishandled classified documents.

Former US President faces charges that he mishandled classified documents. Also: America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, has agreed to pay up to $290 million to victims of the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. And a woman in Ecuador wakes up inside a coffin at her own wake after being mistakenly declared dead.

