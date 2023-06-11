Main content
Moscow says its forces repelled Ukrainian assaults in the area and elsewhere. Also: the former First Minster of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has been released without charge after being arrested as part of an investigation into her party's finances, and Novak Djokovic becomes the first man to win twenty-three tennis grand slam titles by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open.
