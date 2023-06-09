Main content
Ukraine claims to have proof Russia blew up Kakhovka dam
More evidence is emerging that the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was deliberately blown up.
Scientists say there's evidence of a significant explosion in the area of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine at the same time that it was breached. Ukraine has released a recording which it says is of Russian military figures discussing how the dam was sabotaged - but this can't be verified yet. Also: Federal prosecutors in the United States have charged Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, and new research suggests that there are far more people in India with diabetes than previously thought.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends