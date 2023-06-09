Scientists say there's evidence of a significant explosion in the area of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine at the same time that it was breached. Ukraine has released a recording which it says is of Russian military figures discussing how the dam was sabotaged - but this can't be verified yet. Also: Federal prosecutors in the United States have charged Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, and new research suggests that there are far more people in India with diabetes than previously thought.

Show less