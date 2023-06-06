Main content
Flooding in Ukraine after dam explosion
Evacuations underway in the Kherson region as water levels rise.
Evacuations are underway in the Kherson region as water levels rise. Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Nova Kakhova dam. Moscow denies this. Also: Prince Harry is in court alleging journalists illegally gathered information about him, and the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, the voice in The Girl from Ipanema, has died at the age of 83.
