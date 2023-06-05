Main content

Ukraine launches armoured attacks along Russian front lines

President Zelensky says forces are delivering 'the news Ukrainians were expecting'

President Zelensky says his country's forces are delivering 'the news Ukrainians were expecting'. Also: Apple launches a much anticipated digital headset - its first brand-new product for eight years, and with the announcement of his departure, how Edward Enninful broke boundaries as editor of British Vogue.

