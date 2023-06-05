Main content

Russia claims it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

Information on the fighting has not been independently verified.

Information on the latest fighting has not been independently verified, but questions swirl around the possible Ukrainian counter-offensive. Also: more than 180 victims of the Odisha rail disaster in India are yet to be identified, and France attempts to break the record for the largest crowd doing a dictation exam.

