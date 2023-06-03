Main content
Signalling error may be cause of deadly India train crash
The collision is one of the worst in decades
he collision is one of the worst in decades, with 288 people confirmed dead and more than a thousand injured. Also: Turkey's president appoints an orthodox economist as his new finance minister, signalling a possible change in approach to his country's economic crisis and, as Burna Boy packs out a stadium in London, we hear why Afrobeats and African tunes are taking the world by storm.
