Train crash in India kills more than 200
Hundreds more are injured as rescue teams scramble to help
Hundreds more are injured as rescue teams scramble to help. Also: Three more Europeans have been released from Iran - following a prisoner swap involving a jailed Iranian diplomat last week, and Cynthia Weil, the prolific American songwriter behind "You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling", the most played song of the twentieth century, has died.
