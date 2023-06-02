Main content

Train crash in India kills more than 200

Hundreds more are injured as rescue teams scramble to help

Hundreds more are injured as rescue teams scramble to help. Also: Three more Europeans have been released from Iran - following a prisoner swap involving a jailed Iranian diplomat last week, and Cynthia Weil, the prolific American songwriter behind "You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling", the most played song of the twentieth century, has died.

