Multi-cancer blood test could speed up diagnosis

A blood test for more than fifty types of cancer can detect two-thirds of cancers correctly.

A blood test for more than fifty types of cancer has shown it can detect two thirds of cancers correctly. Researchers at Oxford University said although the test remains a 'work in progress' it could increase the number of cancers identified and reduce hospital tests. Also: The US Secretary of State says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic failure, in Senegal, police surround the house of an opposition leader after a jail sentence pronounced against him sparked deadly protests, and we hear from the Manchester City football star Erling Haaland ahead of the FA cup final on Saturday.

