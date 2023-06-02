Main content
US sanctions Sudanese firms for fuelling war
The conflict has forced nearly 1.5 million people from their homes.
The US government said the sanctions would cut off key financial flows to the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. Also: Donald Trump reportedly caught on tape talking about keeping classified document after leaving office, and a Nepali guide saves the life of a climber found in the "death zone" on Mount Everest.
Featured
-
1
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends