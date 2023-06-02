Main content

US sanctions Sudanese firms for fuelling war

The conflict has forced nearly 1.5 million people from their homes.

The US government said the sanctions would cut off key financial flows to the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. Also: Donald Trump reportedly caught on tape talking about keeping classified document after leaving office, and a Nepali guide saves the life of a climber found in the "death zone" on Mount Everest.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends